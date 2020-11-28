Coronavirus | Maharashtra tops India’s COVID-19 case chart

Health workers collect samples for COVID-19 testing at the Manish Market in Mumbai on November 28, 2020.

Maharashtra led the tally with 6,185 new COVID cases. Delhi recorded 5,482 cases, while Kerala saw 3,966 infections.

Over 69% of the 41,322 new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours were from eight States and Union Territories, with Maharashtra recording the highest number of new infections followed by Delhi and Kerala, the Union Health Ministry said on November 28.

With 11,57,605 tests conducted in a span of 24 hours, India’s cumulative tests had surged to 13.82 crore, while the number of tests per million population had crossed the one-lakh mark and now stood at 1,00,159.7, the Ministry said.

The active COVID-19 caseload of the country is 4,54,940.

The Ministry issued a statement saying “69.04% of the daily new cases of COVID-19 are contributed by eight States/UTs i.e. Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.”

Sustained and progressive expansion in testing infrastructure had played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2,161 testing labs in the country, including 1,175 government laboratories and 986 private ones, the daily testing capacity had got a substantial boost, the Ministry said.

Following the national pursuit, 23 States and UTs had better tests per million population than the national average. Thirteen States and UTs had lower tests per million population than the national average. Total recoveries had surged to 87,59,969 with 41,452 recoveries being registered in a day in the country, it said. Delhi reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,937 newly discharged cases. A total of 4,544 people recovered in Kerala followed by 4,089 in Maharashtra.

The Ministry said 78.35% of the 485 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours were concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

With 98 deaths, Delhi reported the highest number of new fatalities. Maharashtra saw 85 followed by West Bengal with 46, the Ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 93,51,109 and the death toll had climbed to 1,36,200, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.