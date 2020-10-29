Coronavirus | Maharashtra still reporting maximum COVID-19 fatalities

NEW DELHI

29 October 2020 18:09 IST

It is followed by West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi

There had been 517 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, and of these, nearly 81% was concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra reported 91 deaths, followed by West Bengal (60), Karnataka (55), Chhattisgarh (55) and Delhi (40), data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said.

Maharashtra also contributed the maximum in recoveries. It had more than 8,000 single day recoveries, followed by Kerala with over 7,000 recoveries.

The Ministry said that 49,881 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Seventy-nine per cent of them was from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continued to report a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 patients, followed by Maharashtra with over 6,000 cases.

According to the data, 56,480 patients had recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours and 79% of the new recovered cases was observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Large number of tests

The was also seeing a large number of tests being conducted every day with one crore tests conducted in the last nine days, the Ministry stated.

The country had demonstrated a consistent increase in the testing infrastructure since January 2020, resulting in an exponential increase in the testing numbers. Its testing capacities have been ramped up multiple times, it noted.

With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore (10,65,63,440). “Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks,’’ it pointed out.

“Evidence has revealed that comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The sharp decline in national cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative positivity rate has been falling progressively and has touched 7.54% today,’’ the Ministry added.

India had an active caseload of 6,03,687 on Thursday.