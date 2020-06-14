Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports over 3,000 cases

PUNE

14 June 2020 22:12 IST

Total number of infections stands at 1,07,958; 120 deaths push the toll to 3,950

Maharashtra reported the third consecutive single-day surge of over than 3,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It recorded 3,390 new cases, taking the total to 1,07,958, and 120 deaths, pushing the number of fatalities to 3,950.

Also read: Coronavirus | Maharashtra tally surges past China to touch 85,975; 91 deaths recorded

According to the figures released by the Health Department, only 53,017 of the total cases are active. As many as 1,632 patients were discharged. The number of recovered cases went up to 50,978.

Advertising

Advertising

State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate stood at 47.2%. At the same time, the case fatality rate climbed to 3.65%.

With 1,395 new cases, Mumbai’s total has reached 58,226, of which 29,050 are active. As many as 69 of the new deaths were reported from the city, where the toll went up to 2,182.

Also read: Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports highest fatality surge

Health Department officials said 11 deaths were reported from Pune to take the district’s toll to 480. However, district officials said the toll had risen to 498 by late Sunday evening. Eleven more deaths were reported from Jalgaon, a major hotspot in north Maharashtra. The district’s cumulative toll went up to 131.

Three deaths reported from Solapur in the Pune division took its toll to 131, said State officials. But Pune divisional officials said the number had already climbed to 146. Seven deaths reported from Aurangabad took the toll to 135. Fatalities were also reported from Osmanabad, Akola and Ratnagiri.

“Of the total deaths reported today, 43 had occurred in the last couple of days, while the remaining fatalities are from the period between June 2 and 11. 67% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” Dr. Awate said.

Pune district’s total tally, according to the State Health Department figures, has reached 12,184, with over 400 new cases. Of these, 4,954 are active and 6,750 patients have been discharged.

The surge in new cases continued relentlessly in Thane, with another spike of more than 250 new cases.