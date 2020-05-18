Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports more than 2,000 cases again

Pune

18 May 2020 23:07 IST

State tally breaches 35,000-mark

Maharashtra reported a consecutive surge of more 2,000 cases for the second day on Monday with 2,033 new COVID-19 cases breaching the 35,000-mark to take the cumulative tally to 35,086 cases, while 51 new fatalities saw the death toll rise to 1,249. This is the second-highest case surge reported after Sunday’s spike of 2,347 cases.

Of the 35,086 total cases, 25,392 were active, said State health officials.

Mumbai city recorded a huge 1,185 of these new cases to breach the 21,000-case mark to rise to 21,335 cases.

State Health Department officials said that despite the rise in cases, as many as 749 persons were also discharged today, taking the cumulative discharged till date to 8,437.

As per figures, 23 of the 51 fatalities today were reported from Mumbai city to take the city’s death toll to 757, while eight deaths were reported from Pune district to take its death toll to 205. A further eight fatalities were reported from Navi Mumbai to take its total death toll to 22, while three deaths were reported from Jalgaon as the district’s toll climbed to 33.

Two fatalities each were reported from Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Nagpur among other parts of the State.

“68% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s case tally, as per State Health Department figures, has risen to 4,071. However, the district administration said that the total had crossed 4,200 cases with the district reporting more than 120 new cases today.

In Pune division, Solapur reported at least 30 new cases to take the district’s total to 420, while new cases were reported from Kolhapur and Satara as well.

Besides Mumbai, Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported a massive surge of more than 250 new cases as the district’s tally soared to 2,034 while Navi Mumbai, in contrast to sharp spikes in the past few days, reported only 14 new cases as its total tally reached 1,382 cases.

As per State Health department figures, Malegaon in Nashik district — a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra — reported only two cases today to take the city’s tally to 677.

Till date, 2,82,194 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,47,103 (more than 90%) have returned negative while 35,058 have tested positive.

Dr. Awate further said that there are 1,681 active containment zones in the State currently.

“Presently, 3,66,242 people across the State were in home quarantine and 18,678 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” he said.