Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports fresh surge of 6,875 cases

09 July 2020 21:57 IST

1,268 new cases in Mumbai; overall death toll rises to 9, 667

With a massive surge of 6,875 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Maharashtra posted its second-highest single-day surge as its total case tally stood at 2,30,599. As many as 219 new deaths pushed the toll to 9,667.

Of the total case tally, though, only 93,652 are active, said State Health Department officials. With 4,067 patients being discharged on Thursday, the cumulative recoveries till date has gone up to 1,27,259. With 1,268 new cases reported today, Mumbai’s total case tally reached has 89,124 of whom only 23,785 are active though.

With 68 new deaths reported, the city’s death toll has risen to 5,132.

Pune district reported as many as 27 deaths to take its total death toll to 989. Significant fatality surges were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as well, with Thane reporting 28 deaths to take its total death toll to 655, Kalyan-Dombivli reporting 18 deaths, with its toll rising to 179 and the Bhivandi-Nizampur civic body reporting nine fatalities to take its cumulative death toll to 149.

A further seven deaths from Jalgaon, emerging as a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra, saw the district’s total death toll rise to 319.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate had risen to 55.19%. The State’s case fatality stands at 4.19%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported another massive spike more than 1,000 new cases as its total case tally reached 33,394 of whom 17,226 are active as given by the State health Department. The Pune district administration authorities, however, said only 12,168 cases were active.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, big surges were reported across the MMR.

Thane reported 655 new cases to take the district’s total tally to 20,739.

In what is perhaps its highest single-day case rise, Kalyan-Dombivli reported a whopping 743 new cases taking its total case tally to 12,498.

Navi Mumbai added 251 fresh cases taking its total case tally to 9,889.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded sharp spikes of more than 200 cases each, reporting 209 and 222 new cases respectively to take their total case tallies to 5,361 and 6,903.

Nashik district saw another big spurt of 216 fresh cases, taking its total case tally to 6,233 of whom 2,534 were active.

Likewise, the rise in cases continued unabated in Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada region, which reported 216 new cases as its total case tally reached 7,413 of whom 3,691 are active cases.

“Till date, of a total 12,22,487 laboratory samples, 2,30,599 (18.86%) have been tested positive with nearly 31,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He further informed that presently, 6,49,263 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 48,191 were in institutional quarantine facilities.