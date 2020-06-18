Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports another big surge of more than 3,000 cases

Maharashtra reported another massive surge of 3,307 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 1,16,752 of which 51,921 are active ones. It recorded 114 deaths taking the toll to 5,651.

As per officials, 1,315 patients were discharged taking the number of recoveries till date to 59,166.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate stood at 50.68%. However, the case fatality has climbed to 4.84%.

With 1,359 new cases, Mumbai’s tally has now crossed the 60,000-mark to reach 61,587. Of these, only 26,997 are active cases.

With 77 of the deaths reported on Wednesday, the city’s toll has risen to 3,244.

Pune district reported 22 fatalities — total 610. Seven deaths from Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra took its count to 176.

Death were also reported from Yavatmal, Latur and Malegaon (in Nashik district).

“84 of the 114 deaths [73.7%] had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate.

Pune district’s tally, as per officials, has reached 13,250 with the district reporting more than 350 cases. Of these, 5,230 were active while 7,410 had been discharged thus far.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in cases continued relentlessly in Thane, with 300 cases taking the district’s tally to 8,635.

Navi Mumbai reported 44 cases with the tally reaching 5,036.

“98 laboratories — 55 government and 42 private — are functional for testing samples. Till date, 7,00,954 laboratory samples, 1,16,752 (16.65%) have been tested positive with around 16,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

Dr. Awate said 5,82,699 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 27,582 were in institutional quarantine facilities.