Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports 522 new cases as tally soars to 8,590

Maharashtra reported yet another massive spike of 522 new cases as the State’s cumulative tally surged to 8,590 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. As many as 27 deaths were reported from across the State, taking the total death toll to 369.

According to figures given by the State Health Department, 15 of these deaths were reported from Mumbai city, while as many as six were from Amravati city — which had hitherto remained unscathed by the contagion.

Four more deaths were reported from Pune district, and one each from the Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts.

As many as 94 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total discharged in the State till date to 1,282, said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Mumbai’s death toll now stands at 219, while that of Pune district has risen to 80 of which 77 have been reported from Pune city and the rural areas while the rest were from Pimpri-Chinchwad. The death toll in Amravati, which had just reported a single death almost a fortnight ago, now stands at seven.

“81% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. One of them was an HIV patient and one was suffering from cancer,” said Dr. Awate. He added that information on co-morbidities of four of the patients was not available as yet.

Yet again, Mumbai reported the overwhelming majority of the new cases — 369 — as they city’s cumulative tally climbed to 5,776.

Pune district authorities reported a surge of at least 75 fresh cases in Pune city as the district’s cumulative active cases rose to 1,066.

With the accretion of fresh cases, the district has witnessed a rise of more than 200 new active coronavirus cases over three days.

As per figures from the State Health Department, the total of positive cases in Pune city was 969, while that of Pimpri-Chinchwad had risen to 72.

Meanwhile, there were reports of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel testing positive in Hingoli district in the State’s Marathwada region, which has reported eight positive cases thus far. Fresh cases were also reported from Yavatmal district, where the total count surged to 62, while Amaravati district has reported 22 cases thus far.

Nagpur district — especially Nagpur city — too, witnessed a spike in 20 cases as the number of cases soared to 127, of which 123 are from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) area itself.

“There are 572 active containment zones in the State currently. After the first COVID-19 positive patient was found in the Pirburhan area of Nanded city, a thorough search of the patient’s contacts was done. Laboratory tests of 80 of his contacts returned negative,” said Dr. Awate, adding that, presently, 1,45,677 people across the State were in home quarantine and 9,399 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities.