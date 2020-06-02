Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports 2,287 cases, total crosses 72,000-mark

Maharashtra reported another massive spike of 2,287 COVID-19 cases to take the cumulative tally to 72,300 while 103 deaths saw the number of fatalities rise to 2,465.

Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information | Coronavirus India lockdown Day 70 live updates | June 2, 2020

However, only 38,493 were active positive ones. With 1,225 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the number of discharged stood at 31,333 with the recovery rate standing at 43.33%, said officials.

Mumbai’s case tally crossed the 42,000-mark to reach 42,216 with the city reporting 1,117 of the cases. The city has 23, 629 active ones.

With 49 fatalities, Mumbai’s death toll has risen to 1,368.

As per the Health department, 10 deaths each were reported from Pune district and the Mira Bhayander civic body area in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

With six deaths, Raigad’s count has risen to 26 and Mira Bhayander’s to 29.

Also read: Coronavirus | Maharashtra, Mumbai report highest single-day surges

Pune district’s death toll, as per the Health department figures, has risen to 348 while the district officials said it had already climbed to 357 with at least 12 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Similarly, as per the officials, while Solapur district in Pune division reported five deaths to take its toll to 75, Pune divisional authorities said the district’s death toll had already climbed to 88.

“While 38 had occurred in the last couple of days, the remaining fatalities took place between May 1 and May 30 and 67% of them had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer, Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s tally has reached 8,196 with the district reporting more than 170 cases.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in cases in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued unabated, with more than 160 cases taking the district’s tally to 4,827. Navi Mumbai reported a similarly massive spike of 158 cases (total 2,887).

“Till date, 70,013 of the 4,83,875 laboratory samples have been tested positive with around 12,000 samples across the State tested on Tuesday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 5,70,453 persons across the State were in home and 35,097 were in institutional quarantine facilities.

There are 3,730 active containment zones, he said.