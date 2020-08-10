Coronavirus | Maharashtra records more than 12,000 cases yet again

PUNE

10 August 2020

State reports over 13,000 recoveries and 390 deaths

Maharashtra reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday, adding 12,248 more to take the State’s total case tally to 5,15,332. A proportionately high fatality surge of 390 deaths saw the total toll rise to 17,757.

The spike is the State’s second-highest single-day jump till date, with the highest of 12,822 cases recorded on Saturday.

However, the number of recoveries outweighed the case surge, with 13,348 patients being discharged — the State’s highest single-day recoveries — to take the cumulative recoveries to 3,51,710. Of the total case tally, 1,45,558 are active ones.

Fall in active cases

State Health Department officials said the number of active cases had come down to 1,45,558 while the recovery rate had risen to 68.25%.

“Till date, of a total 27,25,090 laboratory samples, 5,15,332 [18.91%] have tested positive with nearly 78,000 samples across the State tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 3.45%.

Surge in Pune

As per State health department figures, Pune district reported another massive surge of more than 3,000 new cases and a record-high fatality spike of 95 deaths, taking the total case tally to 1,13,004. Pune’s total death toll reached 2,728. The district administration, however, said the number of active cases was less than 27,000 with the recovery rate more than 72%.

Mumbai city reported 1,066 new cases as its total case tally reached 1,23,382, of whom only 19,700 are active. With 48 deaths reported on Sunday, the city’s death toll has risen to 6,799.

Jalgaon tally

After Pune district and Mumbai city, Jalgaon — a major hotspot in north Maharashtra — reported its highest single-day fatality spike of 28 deaths. The total fatalities have mounted to 611. With 330 fresh cases, the district’s total case tally rose to 14,438, of whom 4,060 cases are active.

Nashik district, another virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported 14 fatalities and a staggering 972 new cases. Its total case tally rose to 20,597 of whom 7,407 are active. The district’s death toll has now climbed to 569.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 13 deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 525. With 319 fresh cases, its total case tally has risen 25,259.

The Mira-Bhayander civic body reported 12 deaths, to take its death toll to 323 while 117 new cases saw its total case tally rise to 9,973.

10 die in Thane

Thane district reported ten fatalities, taking the total death toll to 1,198. The district reported 461 new cases as its total case tally crossed 38,000.

Navi Mumbai reported nine deaths, as its death count touched 500 while 348 new cases took its total case tally to 20,273.

Kolhapur district in the Pune division reported a massive case surge of 444 to take the district’s total case tally to 8,885 — of whom 5,320 are active — while 13 deaths saw its death toll climb to 218.

Ahmednagar reported a massive surge of 598 new cases, as the district’s total case tally rose to 9,111 of whom 4,086 are active. Four deaths have taken the total fatalities to 97.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 10,00,588 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 34,957 in institutional quarantine facilities.