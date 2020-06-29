National

Coronavirus | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Policemen seen stopping vehicles during a checking in Mumbai on June 29, 2020. Mumbai police has issued a guidelines that all vehicles that ply in areas away from home without valid reason would be impounded to avoid overcrowding in public places.

Policemen seen stopping vehicles during a checking in Mumbai on June 29, 2020. Mumbai police has issued a guidelines that all vehicles that ply in areas away from home without valid reason would be impounded to avoid overcrowding in public places.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The State government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible.

Maharashtra government on Monday said the lockdown in the state is being extended till July 31.

The current lockdown was to end on June 30. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday ruled out lifting the lockdown from that date.

Also read: Coronavirus | Maharashtra records highest surge

An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

The State government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible.

Mr. Mehta’s order said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626. The state death toll has gone up to 7429.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 4:40:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-maharashtra-extends-lockdown-till-july-31/article31945327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY