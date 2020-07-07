Coronavirus | Maharashtra case tally surges past 2.10 lakh mark

Maharashtra recorded another big spike of 5,368 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the State’s total case tally to 2,11,987.

A sharp fatality surge of 204 new deaths pushed the death toll to 9,026.

On July 1, the State had reported 5,537 cases. Since then, the State has been bedevilled by four consecutive spikes of 6,000-plus cases a day, which climaxed on Saturday when Maharashtra reported 7,047 cases — its highest single-day surge till date.

Of the total case tally, 87,681 are active ones, said State Health Department officials.

As many as 3,522 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 1,15,262.

Mumbai active cases

With 1,200 new cases reported today, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 85,724 of whom 23,624 are active.

The city’s death toll has risen to 4,938 with 39 new deaths reported today.

Besides Mumbai, significant fatality surges were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with Navi Mumbai reporting 28 deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 243, Thane reporting 16 to take its total death toll to 579, and Vasai-Virar recording 13 fatalities as its death count rose to 123.

Recovery rate at 54.37%

Seventeen deaths were reported from Pune district as its death toll surged to 889.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate stood at 54.37%. The State’s case fatality stands at 4.26%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported another massive spike of more than 804 new cases as its total case tally soared to 29,403.

Of these, 14,106 are active cases as given by the State health Department even though district administration authorities said only 11,199 cases were active.

Big surges across MMR

Along with Mumbai and Pune, big surges were reported across the MMR.

Thane reported 551 new cases to take the district’s total tally soared over 18,800.

Kalyan-Dombivli reported another high surge of 454 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,854.

Navi Mumbai added 165 fresh cases taking its total case tally to 9,300.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded sharp spikes as well, reporting 123 and 283 new cases respectively to take their total case tallies to 4,855 and 6,317.

Meanwhile, Jalgaon and Nashik districts — both virus hotbeds in north Maharashtra — saw massive spikes of 237 and 262 new cases respectively. Nashik’s total case tally stands at 5,478 of whom 2,077 were active while Jalgaon’s stood at 4,473 with 1,673 active cases.

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada region, saw a rise of 244 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,812 of whom 3,505 are active cases. With 11 fatalities reported today, the district’s total death toll has reached 301.

“Till date, of a total 11,32,447 laboratory samples, 2,11,987 (18.67%) have been tested positive with a little more than 23,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He further informed that presently, 6,15,265 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 46,355 were in institutional quarantine facilities.