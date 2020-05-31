Coronavirus | Maharashtra begins phased emergence from lockdown

Mumbai

31 May 2020 17:21 IST

Maharashtra labels the phase wise reopening of the state as Mission Begin Again.

Maharashtra government, on Sunday, announced phase wise unlocking of the nationwide lockdown. The lockdown in Maharashtra is extended till June 30 and there will be phase wise unlocking in the State, starting from June 3.

The first phase will be from June 3, the second phase from June 5 and the third phase from June 8.

The State government had labelled the phase wise reopening as “Mission Begin Again”.

In the first phase: (with effect from June 3, 2020)

Outdoor physical activities

Individual physical exercises like cycling! jogging / running / walking shall be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public / private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies/institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium.

This will be allowed between 5 am to 7 pm. No group activity will be permitted. However, children should be accompanied by an adult. People are advised to stay outdoors only for the purposes of physical activities for limited duration. No other activity is permitted. People are permitted to use only nearby/neighbourhood open spaces. Long distance travel will not be permitted. People are advised to avoid crowded open spaces.

People are actively encouraged to use cycling as a form of physical exercise as it automatically ensures social distancing.

Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization.

Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

Government offices (excluding Emergency, health & Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food & Civil Supply, FCI, N.Y.K., Municipal Services whocan operate at the levels as per the need) will function at 15% strength or minimum 15 employees whichever is more.

In Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur following activities are additionally permitted with restrictions, in phases as described below except containment zones.

In the second phase (with effect from June 5, 2020)

All markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm with following conditions.

a. The use of trial rooms in the shops will not be permitted for clothes, apparels and similar items to prevent spread of infection. Similarly exchange policy and return policy will not be permitted.

b. The shopkeepers will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms in the shops and are encouraged to take measures such as foot markings on the floor, token system, home delivery etc.

c. People are advised to walk / to use cycles for shopping purposes and to use nearby/neighborhood markets as far as possible. Long distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted. Use of motorized vehicles for shopping will be strictly discouraged.

d. If any failure of social distancing is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops/markets

In the third phase (with effect from June 8, 2020)

Private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home. However all the employers will take sensitisation programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not infected.

In the rest of state

a) No permission is needed from any govt. authorities for permitted activities.

b) Outdoor portion of Sport complexes and Stadia and other open to sky public spaces will be permitted to remain open for individual exercises; however, spectators and groupactivities will not be allowed. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium. All physical exercise & activities will be done with social distancing norms.

c) All public and private transport will follow passenger management:

1. Two Wheeler: 1 rider

11. Three Wheeler: 1 + 2

111. Four Wheeler: 1 + 2

d. Intra district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures.

e. Inter-district bus service orders will not be permitted. Orders will be separately issued in this regard.

f. All markets/shops will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If any crowding or failure of social distancing norms is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops/markets.

The following activities will remain prohibited across the state:

i. Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

ii. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

iii. Metro Rail.

iv. Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

v. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

vi. Social! political! sports/ entertainment! academic/ cultural! religious functions and large congregations.

vii. Religious places/ places of worship for public

viii. Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

ix. Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.

Easing of Restrictions and opening up for these activities will be done in phased manner along with Standard Operating Procedures/Guidelines