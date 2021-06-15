Coronavirus | Maharashtra adds big backlog of deaths

Chennai

15 June 2021 22:19 IST

12,909 fatalities updated in June’s fatality figures

India recorded 62,265 new COVID-19 cases and 2,520 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,96,32,350 cases and 3,76,849 deaths.

Kerala reported 12,246 new infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,805) and Maharashtra (9,350). Maharashtra recorded 1,458 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (267) and Kerala (166). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Advertising

Advertising

Between June 1 and June 14, Maharashtra has added 12,909 backlog deaths to its total death toll. Backlog deaths are those that occurred more than a week before the day they were recorded but were not counted in the earlier bulletins.

The State had recorded a total of 1,12,696 fatalities due to the virus until June 14.

Around 17.51 lakh samples were tested in the country on Monday (the results for which were made available on Tuesday).

Vaccine doses

As many as 39.27 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 31.11 lakh on June 14, which is more than the 27.8 lakh recorded a week before (June 7). About 22.4% of adults in India, 42.8% of those aged above 45, and 46.4% of people aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Only 3.5% of India’s total population is fully vaccinated.