Coronavirus | Lord Jagannath Temple reopens, public darshan from January 3

On the first three days (December 23, 24 and 25), servitors and their family members will be allowed to enter the temple for darshan with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, Puri Collector Balwant Singh said.

The Shree Jagannath Temple here reopened for devotees on December 23 after remaining closed for nine months in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The much-awaited ‘darshan’ of the sibling deities — Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath — began at 7 a.m. amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines for servitors and their family members only, officials said.

The Temple remained closed since the middle of March due to the outbreak of the pandemic. This is for the first time in the history of the 12th century Lord Vishnu shrine here that the devotees were denied the opportunity for having ‘darshan’ of the deities, the officials said.

He said devotes are allowed entry into the temple after a proper check of identity proof. Hand sanitisation and wearing of face masks is mandatory.

The residents of Puri will get the next opportunity to enter the temple from December 26 till December 31 evening, officials said.

The temple will again remain closed on January 1 and 2 in view of the rush of devotees for the New Year, the official said, adding that the temple will be opened for all devotees from January 3.

Meanwhile, the district administration has prepared a ward-wise schedule for the people of Puri for the darshan. The residents of each ward in Puri Municipality area are given a specific date and time for the darshan, he said.

He said all devotees need to produce COVID-19 negative report, of a test done in the last 48 hours, from January 3 to enter the temple. No offerings of flowers, tulsi (basil leaves) and other items will be allowed inside the temple.

Asked why people of Puri were exempt from showing COVID-19 negative certificate, the official said: “The administration is aware of the coronavirus status of the local people. Therefore, they need not produce the COVD-19 negative certificate.”

As per the Standard Operating Procedure prepared for the smooth functioning of the darshan, provision for is through Singhadwara (Lions Gate) of the temple and exit through any of the other three gates.

This apart, barricades have been erected along the Badadanda from Marichikot Chhak in nine rows to avoid rush in the temple.