Coronavirus | Lok Sabha secretariat staff member tests positive

A 58-year-old staff member at the Lok Sabha secretariat has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He works as a housekeeper and is posted at the printing branch outside the Lok Sabha complex.

According to official sources, he had been at home ever since the House was adjourned on March 23 during the budget session. He developed high fever on Friday night, when his family took him to Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Hospital. He tested positive on Monday for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. He stays with his wife, three sons, a daughter and four grandchildren at Kali Bari Marg. Test results of his family members are awaited.

Officials at the Lok Sabha secretariat said that since none of the over 3,000 staff members working at the Parliament complex came in touch with the patient, there is no question of testing or shutting down the offices.