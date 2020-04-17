Coronavirus lockdown | From Kottayam to Jodhpur, woman travels 2,700 km to meet ailing son

A 50-year-old woman travelled 2,700 km in a car across six States in three days to meet her critically-ill son, a BSF jawan in Jodhpur, despite strict lockdown due to COVID-19.

The woman was accompanied by her daughter-in-law and another relative during the journey, which they covered in three days.

Sheelamma Vasan said the condition of her son, Arun Kumar, 29, suffering from myositis, (inflamation of muscles), was improving. “Due to God’s grace we have reached here without any problems”, she said.

The family was informed by a doctor at AIIMS in Jodhpur about Mr. Kumar’s condition following which they undertook the journey from Kerala through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat to reach Rajasthan.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader, Oommen Chandy helped the family get necessary travel passes. Volunteers of Hindu help line, a VHP organisation, also helped in arranging a cab and two taxi drivers free of cost to take them to Jodhpur.

After getting necessary passes arranged by Kottayam District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu, Ms. Vasan, accompanied by her daughter-in-law Parvathy and another relative, set off on the journey from Panackachira village in Koruthodu panchayat in Kottayam on April 11and reached Jodhpur on April 14 (Vishu - Malaylam new year).

The jawan, who had come to his village in February, had expressed desire to meet his mother and wife.

Arun Kumar’s one year old child is in Kerala.

The mother’s journey comes close on the heels of another woman who rode 1,400 km on her two-wheeler from Telangana to bring back her son stuck in Andhra Pradesh.

Razia Sultana, a school teacher from Bodhan town in Telangana undertook the journey on her scooter and brought her son, a student from Rehmatabad in Andhra Pradesh.