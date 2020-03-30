In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown: woes galore on Day 6

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, there has been exodus of migrant workers from various villages who are desperate to return to their villages. Many were being left jobless and many of them without food, water or shelter.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had asked NHAI Chairman and toll operators across National Highways to provide food, water and other necessary support to migrant workers.

From delivering food to the elderly to taking medicines to the sick, from fighting fake news on the Internet to helping people with their groceries, voluntary groups across the country have joined hands to help those stranded on roads.

In Assam, the inability to transport the produce because of the nationwide lockdown has forced small dairy farmers to throw away hundreds of litres of milk and vegetable growers are letting their crop rot or dumping nearby for animals.