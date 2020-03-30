National

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown: woes galore on Day 6

From stranded migrant labourers to busy volunteers and corporation workers to dairy farmers suffering losses, the day-6 of the lockdown is brimming with tales of sufferings, volunteering initiatives and the involvement of the government in mitigating the crisis

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, there has been exodus of migrant workers from various villages who are desperate to return to their villages. Many were being left jobless and many of them without food, water or shelter.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had asked NHAI Chairman and toll operators across National Highways to provide food, water and other necessary support to migrant workers.

From delivering food to the elderly to taking medicines to the sick, from fighting fake news on the Internet to helping people with their groceries, voluntary groups across the country have joined hands to help those stranded on roads.

In Assam, the inability to transport the produce because of the nationwide lockdown has forced small dairy farmers to throw away hundreds of litres of milk and vegetable growers are letting their crop rot or dumping nearby for animals.

Migrant workers boarding a bus to Bhagalpur during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. They have been brought from Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border and are being sent to their home district.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown: woes galore on Day 6

Group study: Maathi, Murudi and Kalyani of the Paniya tribe chat before a tribal literacy class begins in the Ambukuthi hamlet in Wayanad.

Kerala’s tribal people take the road to literacy

The family of a migrant worker from Maisana of Gujarat, is on their way back home from Mumbai, travelling by foot. Maisana is around 600 km from Mumbai.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 4

Mumbai fire brigade spray disinfectants in the slum area in Mankhurd, at eastern suburb of Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all grocery shops, pharmacies and other establishments providing essential services will remain open 24x7.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 3

Four drones built by Team Daksha from MIT, Anna University will be put to use by Chennai Corporation to spray disinfectants in their fight against the Coronavirus. These drones are usually used in agricultural activity.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 2

A face mask has been put on the iconic common man's statue in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police started reaching out to e-commerce platforms to ensure that essential commodities were delivered to citizens without any hitches.

In pictures | Lockdown Day 1

