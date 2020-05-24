National

Coronavirus lockdown | U.P. to set up ‘migration commission’

A ‘Migration Commission’ would be constituted in Uttar Pradesh to link migrant workers with the state’s economy and provide them employment within the state, the government said on Sunday. So far, around 23 lakh migrant workers have returned to UP during the lockdown period, said Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary home department.

Around 15 lakh of these have arrived in special Shramik trains, he added.

Through the Migration Commission, the government intends to provide the migrant workers guaranteed “social security” and “minimum job security,” Mr. Awasthi said.

The details of their skill mapping would be utilised in various sectors, said Mr. Awasthi. During their quarantine period, the state says it is recording the details of the skills and job experience of the migrant workers so that they can be provided opportunities accordingly.

Among those returning to UP were paramedic workers, he said, citing that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had remarked that there was a need for such people in UP.

Mr. Awasthi also said that Mr. Adityanath she advised officials that each migrant worker should be provided with a ration kit before being sent to quarantine. Before the completion of the 14-day period, the migrant workers would also be provided ₹1000 each for sustenance, said Mr. Awasthi.

The composition of the Migrant Commission is not yet revealed.

