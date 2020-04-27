Coronavirus lockdown | Transporters facing harassment, seeks intervention of govt.

The All India Transporter's Welfare Association (AITWA) has sought the intervention of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in ending harassment faced by transporters at the ground level.

In a letter to Mr. Gadkari on April 23, AITWA mentioned the harassment faced by transporters at ground level without any productive outcome as they feared that the supply chain could never become live in the present state of affairs.

"An association like AITWA does not believe in stopping the work at any time, it believes in working together to find solutions to the problem," Mahendra Arya, president, AITWA said.

AITWA said the worst part was that it had been getting hundreds of phone calls from its members asking for help and direction on the issue of difficulty due to ground level level authorities.

The Association asked Mr. Gadkari to define roles and authorities at ground level, so that the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines could be adhered to. "There is a need to streamline the pass system. Some online system by which an e-pass is issued in consultation with State/UT governments, should be worked out," the AITWA president said.

It requested Mr. Gadkari to allow drivers to be allowed to travel interstate to reach vehicles, so that the availability of trucks improve.

"Do not scare transporters who are trying to keep supply chain live for essential goods. Encourage them and provide them with an insurance cover, " Mr. Arya said.