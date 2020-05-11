National

Coronavirus lockdown | Single Judge Benches from May 13 to hear bail, anticipatory bail pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday announced it will have Single Judge Benches sitting from May 13 to hear bail and anticipatory bail applications involving offences entailing imprisonment up to seven years as well as pleas to transfer cases from one court to another.

Normally the court sits in multiple Benches of combinations of two or three judges besides the Constitution Benches.

As per a notice issued by the top court on its website, besides other amendments the competent authority has provided that certain categories of matters may be “heard and disposed of finally by a judge sitting singly nominated by the Chief Justice”.

“Special Leave Petitions arising out of grant, dismissal or rejection of bail application or anticipatory bail application in the matters filed against the order passed under Section 437, Section 438 or Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974) involving the offences punishable with sentence up to seven years imprisonment,” the notice said.

It said the Single Judge would also hear application for transfer of cases under Section 406 of the CrPC and also application of urgent nature for transfer of cases under Section 25 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

