Coronavirus lockdown | SC to hear death penalty, family law cases through video link

Facing an extended lockdown till May 3 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has informed that death penalty and family law cases will be heard through video-conferencing, if parties consent.

“Short category matters, death penalty matters and cases related to family law, which are ready, may be listed for hearing through the video-conferencing mode, subject to the availability of the Bench concerned and with the prior approval of the Chief Justice of India,” said a circular issued by the court on April 18.

It said parties who desired the court to take up their cases through video-conferencing should submit a joint consent, along with case particulars, by April 24.

In a separate circular, the court has informed advocates-on-record that it will take up curative and review petitions, which are ready for hearing, in the judges’ chambers from April 21.

The court decided in the last week of March to restrict its functioning on account of the virus spread and to resort to the digital mode to maintain physical distancing and prevent the spread of the infection. The court premises was shut down.

A meeting among judges, lawyers and the government, represented by the Solicitor-General, was held in March and it decided to hear only extremely urgent cases through video-conferencing.

