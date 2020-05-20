Coronavirus lockdown | Booking for 200 time-tabled trains begins at 10 a.m. on May 21

In a relief for passengers, the Railways will begin accepting booking for 200 time-tabled trains that will be run from June 1 onwards, from 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Full coverage on coronavirus

The booking for these trains, which will have both AC and non-AC coaches, can be done only online.

“These special services shall be in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run since May 1, and Special AC trains [30 trains] being run since May 12, 2020,” the Railways said, adding that other regular passenger services continue to remain cancelled.

As per the Railway guidelines, the advance reservation period for these trains will be 30 days. While RAC and waitlist tickets will be generated, passengers with only confirmed tickets will be allowed at the station. In addition, no tatkal and premium tatkal booking will be permitted in these trains.

“First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure and the second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours [unlike the present practice of 30 minutes] before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation,” it added.

Also read: India lockdown 4.0 guidelines | What’s allowed and what’s not?

All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train. They will need to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance.

The Railways said no catering charges would be included in the fare. The IRCTC, however, will make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis in limited trains.

“Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water... No linen, blankets and curtains will be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose,” it added.

Coronavirus | NDMA directs Centre, States to extend lockdown till May 31

“All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. Passengers are advised to travel light,” it said.

New SOP issued

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has decided to detrain all passengers travelling in a coach even if one or more passengers show symptoms of COVID-19.

Acting on reports that some passengers who reached their destinations tested positive, the Railway Board on Wednesday wrote to the General Managers of Zonal Railways to detrain passengers and empty the coach for cleaning. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on disinfecting and sanitising the coach with soap and sodium hypochlorite solution was also issued.

Also read: Will migrant workers benefit from the Centre’s measures?

“In the event of a passenger or passengers being found infected with COVID-19 or showing symptoms, the train would be stopped at the next major station and all travelling public in that particular coach or coaches would be detrained,” a senior Railway official told The Hindu.

There was no instruction on accommodating the detrained passengers in other coaches and there was no other option but to detain the train at the station till the cleaning work was over, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Once the coaches were sanitised, the passengers who were neither infected nor showing symptoms would be allowed back on board before the train resumed its journey, the official added.

e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

In the case of air-conditioned coaches, the passengers would be provided fresh linen, the board said in its communication. The Railways, however, had earlier announced that no linen would be provided in the Rajdhani Express trains being operated between New Delhi and major cities across the country.

As per the SOP, railway maintenance staff at the terminating point would commence another round of intensive cleaning on the AC coaches. While AC filters would be cleaned, the onboard staff who came in contact with the symptomatic passengers would be quarantined and kept under observation in railway facilities.

(With inputs from S. Vijay Kumar in Chennai)