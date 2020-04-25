Coronavirus lockdown | ‘Police officers should be given risk allowance’

A retired police officer on Friday moved the Supreme Court for a direction to the government to make provisions for the payment of ‘risk and hardship’ allowance, incentives in the form of bonus and additional salary to the police officers serving on the front-lines of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Bhanupratap Bharge, represented by advocate Amit Pai, contended that police officers above the age of 48, with medical conditions such as diabetes making them vulnerable to infection should not be deployed for duty, which brings them in contact with COVID-19 patients.

The petition also sought the withdrawal of notifications, circulars and orders seeking compulsory deduction of the salary of the police personnel.

“The death of police personnel due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, Ludhiana and several cases of COVID-19 positive cases of police across the country is a clear indication that ‘even a protector needs protection and safety’,” the petition said.