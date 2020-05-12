Coronavirus lockdown | PM Modi addresses the nation for fifth time following COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation for the fifth time on May 12 following the outbreak of COVID-19.

His speech comes a day after he interacted with Chief Ministers on May 11 on ways to deal with the spread of coronavirus and also boost economic activity.

Here are the highlights from his speech:

8.00 p.m.

"It’s been more than four months since the world has been battling Coronavirus pandemic. In this time 3.75 lakh people have died. In India too we have lost people to it. My sympathy and condolences to those who have lost loved ones," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Complete exit from lockdown not possible, PM Modi tells CMs on May 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at a videoconference with Chief Ministers that a lockdown would continue in some form or the other even after May 17, but that the State governments should send in their plans for ramping up economic activity in green zones in their States between May 15 and 17 for consideration by the Centre.

Focus should be on reducing transmission rate, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said reduction of transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the “twofold” challenges and now the Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives.

Lockdown extended till May 17

In his March 19 address, the Prime Minister announced a “janta curfew” on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, Mr. Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5.

The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.

