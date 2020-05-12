Coronavirus lockdown | PM Modi addresses the nation for fifth time following COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation for the fifth time on May 12 following the outbreak of COVID-19.

His speech comes a day after he interacted with Chief Ministers on May 11 on ways to deal with the spread of coronavirus and also boost economic activity.

Here are the highlights from his speech:

8.00 p.m.

"It’s been more than four months since the world has been battling Coronavirus pandemic. In this time 3.75 lakh people have died. In India too we have lost people to it. My sympathy and condolences to those who have lost loved ones," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Complete exit from lockdown not possible, PM Modi tells CMs on May 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at a videoconference with Chief Ministers that a lockdown would continue in some form or the other even after May 17, but that the State governments should send in their plans for ramping up economic activity in green zones in their States between May 15 and 17 for consideration by the Centre.

Read more
 

 

Focus should be on reducing transmission rate, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said reduction of transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the “twofold” challenges and now the Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives.

Read more
 

 

Lockdown extended till May 17

In his March 19 address, the Prime Minister announced a “janta curfew” on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, Mr. Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5.

The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.

(With inputs from PTI)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:07:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-lockdown-pm-modis-address-to-the-nation-on-may-12-2020/article31566800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY