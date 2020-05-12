National

Coronavirus lockdown | Over 6,000 Indians brought home on 31 flights during first five days of Vande Bharat mission

Image for representative purposes only.

Image for representative purposes only.  

Air India and Air India Express are scheduled to operate total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring in approximately 15,000 Indians

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have operated 31 inbound flights during the first five days of the Vande Bharat mission, bringing home 6,037 Indians who were stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

Air India and Air India Express are scheduled to operate total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring in approximately 15,000 Indians who are stranded in 12 countries.

Also read: Vande Bharat: Air India flies 883 people out of country

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country so far.

“6,037 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in 5 days beginning from 7th May 2020,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said in its press release on Tuesday.

Watch | All about Vande Bharat Mission

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 5:04:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-lockdown-over-6000-indians-brought-home-on-31-flights-during-first-five-days-of-vande-bharat-mission/article31565648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY