Over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments to be opened from June 8

New Delhi

07 June 2020 15:11 IST

Sources said that e-tickets and wearing masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.

The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of it’s over 3,000 Archeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments from June 8, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said.

He said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry will be followed by the monument authorities.

Also read: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated May 30, 2020

Advertising

Advertising

The 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sources said that e-tickets and wearing masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.