Over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments to be opened from June 8
The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of it’s over 3,000 Archeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments from June 8, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said.
He said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry will be followed by the monument authorities.
The 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.
Sources said that e-tickets and wearing masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.
