Coronavirus lockdown | Odisha police book 6 quarantined migrants for uploading TikTok video

The Bhadrak police in Odisha have booked six returnees undergoing quarantine for uploading their song-dance act on TikTok. The incident took place in the Bhatapara panchayat quarantine centre in Bhadrak district, where migrants, who had returned from West Bengal, were put up.

The inmates have been accused of violating social distancing norms. According to the Tihidi police, cases under Sections 188/269/270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act have been registered.

“These migrant workers had long been demanding permission to go home. Their pleas were rejected as they needed to undergo 14 days mandatory quarantine. For this reason, this particular group had been creating nuisance,” said Bhatapara Sarpanch, Swarnamayee Jena.

Director-General of Police Abhay said, “any conduct endangering the safety of others in the context of COVID-19 will be strongly dealt with as per law. Our hospitality of returnees does not mean leniency towards negligent.”

Mr. Abhay appealed to all returnees to follow the norms while being in quarantine.

Throw food plates

On Sunday, a group of migrant workers, put up in a quarantine centre in Ganjam district following their return from Surat, had thrown food plates alleging poor quality of food and delay in serving the same. In another centre in the same district, some returnees tried to escape from a quarantine centre.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy warned the returnees of legal action if they failed to comply with quarantine guidelines.

CM’s warning

On Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to social media to warn against violation of guidelines. “Sarpanchs should immediately inform the administration about violation of guidelines. Stringent action would be taken against violators,” said Mr. Patnaik.