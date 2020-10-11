Coronavirus India lockdown, Day 199 updates | India records 74,383 new COVID-19 cases

11 October 2020 10:20 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.93 million, death toll at 1,067,766

India’s confirmed coronavirus toll crossed 7 million on Sunday with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in.

India saw a steep rise in cases in July and added more than 2 million in August and another 3 million in September. But it is seeing a slower pace of coronavirus spread since mid-September, when the daily infections touched a record high of 97,894.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Gujarat

Gujarat govt may consider reopening schools only after Diwali

The Gujarat government is likely to consider reopening schools only after Diwali, a senior official has said.

Vinod Rao, secretary, State education department, said there was no immediate plan to reopen schools.

“We are not doing this immediately. We will consider reopening schools only after Diwali (vacation) after assessing the coronavirus situation,” said Mr. Rao. - PTI

India

74,383 new cases in India

India has recorded a single day rise of 74,383 COVID-19 cases and 918 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily COVID bulletin. With this, India’s virus caseload is now 70,53,806, and death toll is 1,08,334.

The Health Ministry added that the active COVID-19 caseload in country now stands at 8,67,496, while 60,77,976 people have recovered from the disease.

Karnataka

Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa tests COVID positive

Former minister and senior Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

Mr. Thimmappa, 88, had given his throat swab for COVID-19 in Sagar after he developed mild symptoms. He was taken to Bengaluru after the infection was confirmed. - Satish G.T reports from Karnataka