Coronavirus lockdown | Not right time to unlock Delhi, says Congress

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken. File

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken.

The Delhi government has decided to open restaurants and shopping malls, as well as its state borders from June 8.

The Congress on Sunday said that 25% COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi indicates the onset of community transmission and this was not the right time to unlock the city.

Also read: Coronavirus | India's COVID tally fifth highest in world



Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said it was shameful that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi was the highest in the country and its recovery rate the lowest. This is because Delhi hospitals are in bad shape, he said.

“It is premature for the Delhi government to open restaurants, malls from June 8 till health infrastructure is improved,” Mr. Maken said at a virtual press conference.

Also read: Coronavirus | Setback for Arvind Kejriwal government's 'Delhi Corona' app

He asked the Kejriwal government why government hospitals in Delhi were “refusing” admission to COVID-19 patients, alleging that 72% of COVID-dedicated beds in Delhi were lying vacant.

Mr. Maken alleged that of the 38 government hospitals in Delhi, 33 were not treating COVID patients and were refusing admission.

He said the Delhi government was busy only in “image-making and event management” and has made no plans or preparations to counter COVID-19.

