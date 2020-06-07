Coronavirus lockdown | National Gallery of Modern Art to hold online summer art workshops

With museums still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi on Sunday announced that it would hold its annual summer art workshops online.

The summer art programme, Naimisha 2020, would be held from Monday till July 3, the NGMA said in a statement.

“During this pandemic situation and lockdown, museums and cultural institutions cannot serve visitors and audiences as usual...In the last two months or so, the NGMA has organised many programmes and exhibitions virtually...So, it is making an endeavour to host its most popular summer art programme Naimisha digitally,” it said.

The programme will allow participants to learn from artists through four workshops, for which over 600 people have signed up. The workshops would be on painting, sculpture, printmaking and ‘indrajaal’ — an interdisciplinary creative workshop. The workshops would be held in two batches — for those from six to 15 years and for 16 years and older.

Director-general Advaita Gadnayak said the aim of the initiative was to broaden the scope of the NGMA’s activities, particularly its educational work. After the workshops, selected pieces made by the participants would be displayed in a virtual exhibition.