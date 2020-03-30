Coronavirus lockdown | More time to apply for JNU, IGNOU admission tests

Having already postponed the engineering and medical entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now extended the application deadlines for seven other examinations by a month, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Also read | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The NTA, an autonomous body under the Human Resource Development Ministry set up to conduct such examinations, issued a notice on the extension on Monday.

The last date to submit application forms to attempt the admission tests for Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indira Gandhi National Open University, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and the National Council for Hotel Management have all been revised from the end of March to April 30, 2020.

The deadline to apply for the National Eligibility Test of the University Grants Commission (UGC-NET), used to select assistant professors and junior research fellows, has been extended to May 16.

Also read | Health Ministry says ‘limited community transmission’ in India

The application deadline for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) has also been revised to May 15.

With regard to the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test, the window for applications will now close on May 31.

Also read | ‘Heat is not a deterrent for transmission’: Your COVID-19 queries answered

The NTA notice did not specify whether the examinations themselves would be postponed. It said a detailed schedule with revised dates would be posted on its website after April 15, after assessing the situation.