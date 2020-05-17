National

Coronavirus lockdown | Modi govt. ignored plight of working class: CPI

Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja. File

Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja. File   | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

The party to stage a nation-wide protest tomorrow

The Communist Party of India will hold a nation-wide protest on Tuesday against the Narendra Modi government for the “unprecedented hardships imposed on the working class” due to loss of livelihood, lack of food and finance to reach their homes. The party accused the government of ignoring their plight and miseries.

Also read: Will migrant workers benefit from the Centre’s measures?

The CPI has demanded that the government give ₹10,000 to all migrant workers as travel allowance. “There is an urgent need to run more trains and buses for migrant workers with food and drinking water and the Centre must provide adequate funds and financial support to State governments,” CPI general secretary D. Raja said.

The party has also demanded an increase in man-days under the MGNREGA. Mr. Raja said ration and pension should be provided without any conditions. Labour laws must not be diluted. “The issues of rural poor, small and marginal farmers need to be adequately addressed,” he added.

Mr. Raja said the government’s Aatmanirbhar stimulus package was merely a political rhetoric. “Indian economy has been sick and sinking because of the disastrous neo-liberal policies being pursued by the Modi government for the past six years. COVID-19 added to the crisis,” he said.

Also read: Congress should work with Centre to send more migrants home, says Nirmala Sitharaman

All the party units and members will wear black flags and stripes and hold placards in areas where lockdown is effective and protest in front of labour offices and revenue offices.

