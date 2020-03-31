National

Coronavirus lockdown | Migrant workers need visible and active support from govt: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. File

Attempts to create social disharmony must be resisted, says CPI(M) leader

With the government clamping down on the movement of migrant workers who are fleeing the cities in the absence of any means to earn, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said those who have stayed back need “visible and active” support from the government.

“Private charity, while welcome, is not a replacement for the government failing to discharge its basic constitutional duty,” Mr. Yechury said. Attempts to create social disharmony, tarnish sections, ostracise workers and the vulnerable by communal, casteist and sectarian forces must be resisted, he said. “ If not, India’s health and humanitarian crisis — with the Centre’s knee-jerk responses — will only worsen the situation.”

Mr. Yechury accused the Narendra Modi government of using the plank of “cooperative federalism” to come to power but failing to implement it. “He [Mr. Modi] must listen to the State governments and provide them all the support that they need, instead of trying to centralise power. The States are best placed to defeat it, with the Centre’s support,” he said.

Mr. Yechury said so far the government’s efforts to tackle the outbreak have been opaque. Union Ministers for Health and Home Affairs, who are the nodal persons to handle this crisis, don’t hold daily briefings. When there was a PM National Relief Fund, the government came up with PM CARES Fund without explaining what the need for the latter was. “We need clear and honest information from the Central government on COVID-19 virus. The attempt to divert and obstruct genuine queries is akin to playing with the lives of millions of Indians. Why are the Health Minister and the Home Minister not leading the briefing every evening?”

So far over 38,000 persons have been tested which is just 32 persons per million population. Stressing on extensive testing, he said: “These restrictive provisions for testing are not helpful at all in assessing the extent of infection or for initiating robust measures to counter its spread.”

There is a need to fix accountability for unwarranted delays in procurement of protective gear and masks for health care providers, he added.

