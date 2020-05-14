Coronavirus lockdown | MHA allows States to arrange buses at railway stations

The Union Home Ministry allowed the State governments to arrange special buses to ferry people from the railway stations for the last-mile connectivity in view of the restrictions on public transport in the ongoing lockdown.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all States and Chief Secretaries on Thursday that the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been issued for movement of passengers by train.

“Under the SOP, to and fro movement of passengers from railway station to home has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets. Some of the State governments have requested to allow special buses to ferry the passengers arriving by train to their home keeping in view restrictions placed on public personal transport in various zones,” the letter said.

“The State and and the UT governments are allowed to engage special buses from railway station wherever public/personal transport is not available, maintaining proper social distancing norms.”