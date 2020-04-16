National

Coronavirus lockdown | Mask-wearing, social distancing should be enforced strictly: MHA

Wearing face masks in public places should be enforced strictly, says MHA. | Representational image

No gathering of five or more persons should be allowed at public places, says Home Ministry

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday said some rules such as wearing face masks, practising social distancing and no gathering of five or more persons should be allowed at public places in order to ensure that the lockdown clamped to contain the spread of coronavirus is implemented effectively.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava, addresing the media, said that it should be ensured that five or more persons do not assemble at a public place.

Also, no spitting should be practised at public places and workplaces, she said.

Elderly people, those who are not keeping well and those with young children should be encouraged to work from home and temperature screening as well as use of hand sanitisers should be made mandatory at workplaces, Srivastava said.

She added that the sale of liquor, gutkha and tobacco should be banned to ensure that the lockdown is implemented effectively.

