Coronavirus | Lockdown guidelines revised to allow taxis in red zones in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has revised the guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 to allow taxis and auto rickshaws to operate in the red zones and opened parks for walking and exercising with some conditions. The ban on the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products was also lifted though spitting at public places will be punishable with fine.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup said the plying of taxis including cab aggregators and auto rickshaws would be allowed from home to airports, railway stations and hospitals. Taxis can carry two passengers while only one passenger will travel in auto rickshaws. The drivers will be required to sanitise touch points after every ride.

Mr. Swarup said the parks in red zones would be open from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Social distancing will be maintained and gathering of five or more persons will not be allowed at a particular point.

These activities were earlier permitted in the orange and green zones. Mr. Swarup said the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products would only be for take-away. Their consumption at public places remains in force.

The State government has also restored the working time in factories and industrial units to eight hours a day. It was earlier increased to 12 hours to reduce the requirement of workers in view of the pandemic.

Minister of State for Labour Tika Ram Jully said since almost all factories had restarted operations, the workers were going there without the requirement of pass, while public transport had started in orange and green zones. He said the factory employees were working as per the guidelines on safety and social distancing.