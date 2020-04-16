Coronavirus lockdown | Govt. working on norms for air fare refund

With the ban on flights continuing until next month, passengers can expect some relief from airlines as the government is “deliberating” on guidelines for fare refund.

“The government is forming guidelines to help air travellers in their booking issues and refund discrepancies. It will come out with these guidelines soon,” a spokesperson of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Also read | Foreign carriers to refund online, agent bookings

The Ministry held a video-conference with the CEOs of airlines on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown.

The move comes after the government was criticised for allowing airlines to accept bookings, though there had been no indication of flight services resuming. With airlines only offering a credit shell, instead of a refund, passengers find their money stuck.

“As expected, the lockdown has been extended. Passengers that have booked tickets for the period from April 5 to May 3 will once again be offered only credit for future travel, rather than a refund. This continues to be unfair on consumers as some may not have a need to travel in future during the validity of their credit and will lose their money,” CAPA, an aviation consultancy firm, said earlier this week.

It has also asked why airlines were being allowed to sell tickets on all routes when it was highly unlikely that flights to all States would resume from day one.

IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir are offering passengers credit for a year and rebooking on any route without penalty.