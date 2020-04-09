Coronavirus lockdown | Govt. coaxes DTH providers to air educational channels

With schools remaining shut and government mulling an extension of the lockdown, the government has coaxed two leading DTH providers — Tata Sky and Airtel — to air the educational channels Swayam Prabha it runs.

These channels were earlier available only on Doordarshan-DTH, Dish TV and Jio TV App. SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels providing educational curriculum based course contents covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture etc.

This is part of the ongoing effort from the Human Resources and Development Ministry to provide education to students at their doorstep. “The learners can continue their education and learning even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

The learners can watch the lesson-based educational programmes on these DTH channels and the NIOS YouTube channel — 6 hours of recorded broadcast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by 6 hours of live session from 1.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. with four different subject experts for one and half hour sessions each.

Learners can ask the subject experts questions directly from their home through phone call on the number displayed during the live session and through the Student Portal of the NIOS web site.