National

Coronavirus lockdown | Girl dies of snakebite at quarantine centre in Uttarakhand

People lodged in quarantine centres in hilly areas have been complaining about dirty washrooms and shortage of water supply.

A six-year-old girl died of snakebite at a quarantine centre in the district following which three persons have been booked, a senior official said. The girl was sleeping along with her family on the floor at the quarantine centre for want of beds when the incident occurred in the early hours of May 25, Nainital District Magistrate (DM), Savin Bansal, said.

Full coverage on coronavirus

The girl was taken to the community health centre at Betalghat where she was declared dead, he said.

A vacant school building which was converted into a quarantine centre in Talli Sethi area of Betalghat is the place where the incident took place.

Sub-Inspector (Revenue) Rajpal Singh, Village Development Officer Umesh Joshi and assistant teacher Karan Singh have been booked under various sections of the IPC including 304 A (causing death by negligence) in connection with the incident, the DM said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

According to the inmates at the quarantine facility, the family had complained to Mr. Rajpal Singh about the risk of snakebite with thick bushes surrounding the centre, but he allegedly did not respond.

The family had been quarantined at the school building on its return from Delhi recently.

Also read: Coronavirus | Pandemic brings Uttarakhand’s ghost hamlets to life

People lodged in quarantine centres in hilly areas have been complaining about dirty washrooms and shortage of water supply.

The death of the girl was a result of this mismanagement, other inmates at the centre charged.

Also read: India lockdown 4.0 guidelines | What’s allowed and what’s not?

Mahesh Chandra, who has been quarantined at a primary school in the district, complained that toilets at the facility are dirty with little to no privacy owing to broken doors.

The tank is also infested with worms, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 4:55:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-lockdown-girl-dies-of-snakebite-at-quarantine-centre-in-uttarakhand/article31686847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY