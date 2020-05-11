Coronavirus lockdown | Gandhi Peace Prize nominations extended till June 15

The Union Ministry of Culture on Monday extended the nomination period for the Gandhi Peace Prize from April 30 to June 15.

“For the year 2020, last date for receiving the nominations was April 30. Due to COVID-19 lockdown throughout the country, the last date for receipt of nominations for the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 has now been extended up to and including June 15,” a Ministry statement said.

Nominations and recommendations in the format prescribed on the Ministry’s website can be emailed to joint secretary Nirupama Kotru at jsmuseakad-culture@gov.in, the Ministry said.