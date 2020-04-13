National

Coronavirus lockdown | Free extension of foreigners’ visas till April 30

The visas of foreigners that expired during the lockdown period would be extended till April 30 on gratis (free) basis after they apply online, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday.

The regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of foreign nationals who had been stranded because of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent travel restrictions and whose visas had expired from February 1-March 30, “would be extended till April 30” on gratis basis after they apply online, the MHA said.

India suspended operation of all flights on March 23 and it came under a 21-day lockdown on March 25 after a day-long Janata Curfew on March 22.

