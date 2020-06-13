Coronavirus lockdown | Finally, Srinagar to reopen half of its shops from Saturday

J&K's summer capital Srinagar will reopen 50% of its shops from Saturday, first time since the lockdown restrictions were imposed on March 20.

“A detailed discussion was held with all trade and business organisations. Mandatory observance of standard operating procedures, including wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, hygiene and sanitization, was also laid down," an official order said.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, had sought recommendations from experts in the health sector before devising protocols and finalising the phase wise opening of shops selling different commodities.

The government order stressed that equidistant circles in paint indicating mandatory distance shall be marked outside every shop and establishment. "Every shop or establishment shall be properly sanitized before being made operational. Hand sanitizers and soap etc shall also be compulsorily made available at every establishment,” it read.

Shopping malls have been directed to prominently display roster for 50% shops to be opened on alternative days.

"Shops will remain open full day Monday to Saturday of bookshops, stationery, chemists, fruits, vegetables etc. Restaurants for home-delivery and take-away, bakery, and other essential products will also restart,” the officials said.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, garments, cosmetics, footwear, electronics, jewellers, tailors will remain open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. "Similarly, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 am to 5:30 pm, handicrafts, handloom, hardware, building material, furniture, furnishing, automobiles, services stations and barbers will remain open," the order said.

For the public transport, the order underlined that the three wheelers with two passengers have been allowed. "No parking shall be allowed on roads except designated or notified parking places," the order reads.

A spokesperson of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the move. "Srinagar, being a declared Red Zone, was facing an extremely serious and grim situation. All are requested to kindly avoid unnecessary movement to the commercial areas as the basic idiom. Business establishments are advised to ensure regular sanitization of their premises and also ensure that their employees and customers follow the prescribed protocols," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, 156 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday. Those who tested positive included 80 travellers and 76 locals, taking the total to 4730.

"While 88 cases were reported in Jammu, 68 were reported in Kashmir division. Meanwhile, 266 patients also recovered and were discharged from hospitals," a government spokesman said.

Meanwhile, one person died of COVID-19 infection in Jammu.