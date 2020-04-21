National

Coronavirus lockdown | Exemptions given to caregivers, some food processing units

Caregivers for senior citizens, prepaid mobile recharging and some urban food processing units are among the activities exempted from lockdown restrictions, according to a clarification issued by the Home Ministry on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said queries had been received regarding some of the exempted categories listed in the guidelines issued last week. The States were asked to inform district authorities and field agencies about these clarifications.

The letter said bedside attendants and caregivers of senior citizens residing in their homes would be exempted under the social sector clause of the previous guidelines.

Recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections would be exempted under the public utilities clause, said Mr. Bhalla.

Under the supply of essential goods category, certain food processing units located in urban areas such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour and dal mills would also be exempted. All types of rural food processing plants are already exempted.

All these exemptions have been permitted so long as the standard operating procedure for social distancing and sanitation are followed, in accordance with the previous guidelines.

