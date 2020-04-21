Coronavirus lockdown | Central Administrative Tribunal Benches to remain suspended till May 3

The Benches of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), that adjudicates service matters of central government employees, will remain suspended till May 3, a Personnel Ministry communique issued on Tuesday said.

The government announced the relaxation of conditions of lockdown, scheduled to end on May 3, in respect of certain activities aimed at ensuring the supply of essential commodities and in particular food grains apart from the measures to provide livelihood to the poorer sections, it said.

The offices are permitted to function in a highly restricted manner without permitting entry of, or any physical contact with, the public in general, the communique said.

“It is therefore decided that the functioning of, and hearing in, the Benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal shall remain suspended till May 3, 2020. The feasibility of working on certain days already declared as holidays or vacation shall also be considered once the functioning begins,” the statement said.

The information received so far has revealed that the High Courts are not functioning and exceptional cases are dealt with through video conferencing, it said.

“In almost all places, the Benches are located at hotspots. The representatives of Bar have also expressed their difficulty in filing or pursuing the cases in this situation,” the statement said.