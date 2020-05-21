Coronavirus lockdown | Bus row: U.P. govt putting in jail those helping migrant labourers, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow

21 May 2020 17:42 IST

The party’s Uttar Pradesh unit’s media convenor said Lallan Kumar said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked the party workers not to be afraid and carry on the fight for the migrant workers

A day after the standoff between the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and the Congress over the latter’s offer to provide 1,000 buses for migrants, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed those trying to help stranded labourers are being jailed and asked party workers to carry on with the fight.

Also read: Analysis | Priyanka Gandhi vs Yogi Adityanath: New battle lines in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was arrested twice on May 20 — first in Agra for sitting on a dharna to protest against U.P. government not granting permission to allow buses arranged for migrants by the Congress enter the State.

Advertising

Advertising

He was granted bail by an Agra court and released, before being rearrested by a team of Lucknow police in a second case filed in Lucknow in connection with the Congress’ standoff with the State government.

“Have you seen the method of Yogi [Adityanath] government to fight the coronavirus epidemic? When the Congress arranged buses for migrant labourers, the Yogi government sent Uttar Pradesh Congress president to jail in a false case,” Ms. Vadra, the general secretary of the party, said in a message.

The party’s Uttar Pradesh unit’s media convenor said Lallan Kumar said she asked the party workers not to be afraid and carry on the fight for the migrant workers.

Ms. Vadra said, “The entire nation is standing united to fight the epidemic but the U.P. government is putting those making arrangements of bus, train tickets, food and ration for the labourers in jail.”

Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary

Referring to the 30th death anniversary of her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, she has said, “Rajiv ji gave his life for the country. He loved Hindustan and its people. He could not see their pain. We have learnt from him to help the weak.”

Mr. Lallan said that Ms. Vadra has called upon about 50,000 Congress workers of the State to raise their voices for the labourers through ‘Facebook live’ on Thursday against the “oppression”, as that would be the “proper tribute for Rajiv Gandhi”.