Coronavirus lockdown | Bride, groom pose as patients to return to Muzaffarnagar from Ghaziabad

Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newly wed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on Thursday.

The groom, bride and their seven family members were quarantined at their home in Khatauli. A case has registered against the ambulance driver who brought the couple home, police added.

