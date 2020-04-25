National

Coronavirus lockdown | Boxer Dingku allowed to go to Delhi for treatment

Boxer and Arjuna awardee Ngangom Dingku of Manipur was allowed to go to Delhi in an air ambulance for cancer treatment after he tested negative twice for the novel coronavirus.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh gave him monetary assistance on Friday and wished him a speedy recovery. Congress MLA R.K. Imo has given the boxer ₹50,000.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 3:56:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-lockdown-boxer-dingku-allowed-to-go-to-delhi-for-treatment/article31428661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY