Coronavirus lockdown | Army issues movement instructions for personnel held up due to lockdown

In view of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 ending on April 14 midnight and the possibility of it being lifted partially, the Army has issued instructions on the movement of personnel who were on leave or sick leave and retirees held back at regimental centres due to the lockdown.

“Personnel whose sanctioned leave expired during the lockdown period will report to the nearest station headquarters, ad hoc station headquarters or Units on April 15. They will be housed in quarantine hubs created under arrangements of Command headquarters and retained for 14 days. Thereafter, they would be despatched under arrangements to OL directorate to their respective formations or units,” the Army said in a letter dated April 7.

Similarly, personnel whose sick leave expired will report to the nearest military hospital or medical facility on April 15. Personnel who had superannuated on March 31 but were held back at regimental centres will be “despatched to home station on April 15”.

However, given the possibility of the lockdown being extended, the order said: “These orders will not be applicable to personnel residing in areas that will continue to remain under lockdown vide Government order even after April 14 (midnight). Army personnel in such stations will continue to ‘stay at home’ and will remain on extended leave or sick leave as applicable.”