Coronavirus lockdown | Army denies report on movement orders

In this March 31, 2020 picture, Indian Army soldiers stand guard as their colleague shop during a lockdown in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

In this March 31, 2020 picture, Indian Army soldiers stand guard as their colleague shop during a lockdown in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Army clarified on Tuesday that no instructions had been issued on the movement of its personnel who were on leave / sick leave and retired persons held back at regimental centres due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A report published in print and online in this newspaper on Monday had said that the Army had issued such instructions on the movement of personnel who were on leave or sick leave and retirees held back at regimental centres due to the lockdown.

In a statement sent to The Hindu, an Army spokesman denied the contents of the report and said it had created “unnecessary confusion” within the ranks of the force.  

The article initially published in this page has been replaced with the current one on the Army's denial of movement orders.
