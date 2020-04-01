Coronavirus lockdown | All 22 Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Tripura identified

Tripura health officials with the help of police on Wednesday tracked down 22 persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in New Delhi. They have been sent to institutional quarantine at two facilities, a senior health official involved in the exercise told The Hindu. State Police and the COVID-19 Task Force had launched a massive search to locate them after being alerted by the Central government.

Also read | Officials of Tablighi Jamaat charged with defying restrictions

Some attendees belonging to different localities in and around Agartala have been placed under home quarantine. The family members of some of them have also been isolated as a precautionary measure.

None of them has developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

The police also picked up 11 Tablighi missionaries from a mosque at the Jogendra Nagar locality in city’s outskirts and sent them to a quarantine facility. The group, comprising people from different States, arrived on March 11 before the event in Delhi, and had been staying at the mosque since then.

Also read | 22 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin traced to Tirupattur

A health official said one of the quarantined men told him that he saw many attendees from neighbouring Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya at the Delhi event.